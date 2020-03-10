Goodbye to You: These Are the TV Shows Ending in 2020

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 10 Mar. 2020 5:00 AM
Goodbyes are hard, especially when it's to your favorite TV show. More and more shows are getting the chance to end on their own terms, especially in the last year.
With 2019 behind us (good riddance!), we have quite a few fan-favorite shows preparing for their swan songs in 2020. Sadly, the likes of Schitt's Creek, Supernatural, Claws and GLOW will be leaving us. And the long-running Criminal Minds already signed off, as did The Good Place, the acclaimed NBC afterlife comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, and Arrow, The CW series that started that network's modern superhero-filled era.
Below, get a rundown of the shows that we're saying goodbye to in 2020. It's never too early to start stockpiling the tissues for all the tears you're sure to cry.
FYI: The listing below doesn't include one-season shows that were canceled, like Spinning Out.
Netflix
End date: TBA
Netflix rescued Lucifer for seasons four and five, and announced the fifth would be the last. But in a true TV twist, there are rumblings the show could return for a sixth season.
ABC
End date: Summer 2020
After years of bubble-worth ratings, the last standing Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series from the era pre-Kevin Feige's oversight is coming to an end.
Netflix
End date: TBA
Despite award nominations, it seems GLOW has perpetually been on the cancellation bubble. Netflix gave the comedy a fourth and final season renewal back in September 2019.
Article continues below
Netflix
End date: TBA
Another show with a fourth and final season coming from Netflix.
Netflix
End date: TBA
The comedy starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda got a seventh and final season renewal ahead of its season six premiere. The final batch of episodes could very well debut in 2021.
TNT
End date: TBA
Claws will return for its fourth and final season on TNT likely in summer 2020.
Article continues below
Netflix
End date: January 2020.
After eight parts (not seasons, parts), Ashton Kutcher's Netflix comedy is done.
Netflix
End date: TBA
The saga of Liberty High and all of its secrets and lies will come to a close with the fourth season.
NBC
End date: TBA
Jane Doe has just one more season in 2020 to kick butt and find more memories.
Article continues below
NBC
End date: TBA
It's the end of the road, again, for Jack, Karen, Will and Grace as the revived series signs off again.
Netflix
End date: TBA
Despite the cast being hopeful the story of the Tanner family isn't over, it seems like this will indeed be the end of the road...whenever Netflix drops the second half of the final season.
Syfy
End date: April 2020
While there was an attempt to get the show a new home, producers designed the season five finale to also serve as a series ender.
Article continues below
Starz
End date: February 2020
Power may be done, but there are quite a few prequels and sequels in the works at Starz.
ABC
End date: February 2020
Fresh Off the Boat signed off and made TV history by being the longest-running comedy with an Asian American led cast.
Showtime
End date: April 2020
Carrie Mathison and her crying face are saying goodbye after eight season.
Article continues below
Showtime
End date: Summer 2020
The Gallagher family will return for one final season, season 11, set to air in summer 2020 on Showtime.
Netflix
End date: January 2020
Six seasons and that's that for BoJack.
Showtime
End date: January 2020?
Showtime pulled the plug after season seven aired its finale...but series star Liev Schreiber has hinted the story isn't over.
Article continues below
ABC
End date: April 2020
Eleven seasons is one hell of a run for a show.
NBC
End date: January 2020
Four seasons and many laughs and lessons later, NBC sent The Good Place to TV heaven, forever available to stream.
The CW
End date: Summer 2020
The story of The 100 proper is coming to a close, but a prequel is in development.
Article continues below
The CW
End date: January 2020
Arrow kicked off The CW's current superhero-filled era and wrapped up after eight seasons.
The CW
End date: May 2020
Fifteen seasons later, Sam and Dean Winchester are getting some time to rest. The series finale of the show that defied the odds will air May 18.
CBS
End date: February 2020
The BAU was together busting perps for 15 seasons before they turned in their badges and guns.
Article continues below
ABC
End date: May 2020
Can the crew get away with on more murder before ending its six-season run?
Pop TV
End date: April 2020
Series co-creator Dan Levy said the story of the Rose family was coming to a natural conclusion, but he hasn't ruled out revisiting them should the right idea strike.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?