Mon., 9 Mar. 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Commonwealth Day Service 2020

Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to seating arrangements, royal watchers don't miss a beat.

On Monday afternoon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their final royal engagement before their new chapter begins.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey where they reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While many fans marveled over the fashion seen at the event, others couldn't help but talk about what went down inside. In photos obtained by E! News, Prince William and Kate were spotted sitting in front of Prince Harry and Meghan during the service.

But before you speculate that it's a snub to anyone or anything dramatic, we've learned it's not the case. Instead, their positioning is all to do with their ranks within the Firm. Prince William is third in line to the throne while Prince Harry is now sixth after the birth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In fact, the seating arrangement was the exact same last year. In other words, this is just standard.

This year, however, did see a small change. Both couples skipped the Queen's procession, which they have been a part of in previous years. Instead, the duos were shown to their seats with the rest of the guests.

Queen Elizabeth II

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II

The royal monarch arrives in royal blue to Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton

Regal in red! Kate wore a Catherine Walker ensemble for the royal engagement, along with a Sally Ann Provan hat.

Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The royal couple matches in blue for Commonwealth Day.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton & Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a smile as the enter Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wearing a caped Emilia Wickstead sheath dress, arrive for their final engagement as senior royals.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton

BBC/YouTube

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Prince William & Kate Middleton

The royals could be seen sitting in their seats ahead of the ceremony.

