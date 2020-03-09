After six years off TV, Game of Thrones' King Joffrey is making his comeback. Translation? Jack Gleeson has his first TV role in six years since his Game of Thrones character was killed off in 2014.

Gleeson will appear in Out of Her Mind, a six-part comedy on BBC Two. Sara Pascoe wrote and will star in the series. The cast also includes Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmonson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne and Cian Barry.

According to BBC Two, Out of Her Mind will explore heartbreak, family and how to survive both. The comedy will include a mix of animation as well as scientific explanation.