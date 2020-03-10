Carrie Underwood's Exact Plan For Staying Fit

We're not sure who needs to hear this: But even Carrie Underwood thinks we all should cool it with the impossible healthy eating standards.

Arguably the most successful American Idol winner ever with 64 million records sold worldwide and 27 No. 1 singles, she's perhaps just as famous for the toned legs she earned the tirelessly difficult way—by going hard AF on some deadlift and sumo squat supersets at the gym day in and day out.

And even she is not about to turn herself into some sort of amateur vegan chef—or ever again subject herself to a needlessly restrictive plan—in the name of staying sculpted. "I've seen crazy diet suggestions, and I've tried some that are entirely unsustainable," she shared last week with Parade. "No, I'm not going to puree my own peas or make my own hummus. They have it at the store."

In fact, one of our go-tos, she shared with the outlet was to "eat microwave burritos multiple times a week because they're easy. It's about finding those solutions and doing your best."