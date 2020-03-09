Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez "Flip the Switch" and Swap Clothes in Hilarious TikTok Video

There's a new viral craze hitting the Internet—and Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguez hilariously nailed it.

Online, fans have joined in on a challenge sweeping social media platforms like TikTok, which basically involves two people dancing to Drake's "Nonstop" before swapping outfits and mimicking each other. On the track, the rapper begins with, "Look, I just flipped the switch," spurring some challenge participants to flip a light switch, prompting the physical transformations. 

Naturally, celebrities have begun to tackle the challenge, including J.Lo and A-Rod, whose results are arguably among the most hilarious. In a video the athlete posted on Instagram, Rodriguez sported a jacket, collared shirt, slacks and sunglasses while his famous fiancée donned a white, curve-hugging backless turtleneck dress cinched with a Gucci belt and accessorized with hoop earrings. 

While the former baseball star stood there recording the moment in front of a mirror with his iPhone, the triple threat performed some sexy body rolling moves. Then, when it was time for the "switch," Rodriguez appeared in a replica of Lopez's outfit, including hoop earrings and a Gucci belt. Meanwhile, the actress was standing to the side in Rodriguez's business look. 

Naturally, after Rodriguez's transformation into the performer's ensemble and routine, some crowned him the winner of the Internet. Even Drake gave the pair a stamp of approval, commenting with a simple fire emoji. 

It's been quite entertaining for fans to watch celebrities' versions of the challenge. 

Kate McKinnon, Elizabeth Warren

Twitter

Over the weekend, Kate McKinnon and Elizabeth Warren took the Internet by storm with their rendition. 

Given McKinnon portrayed Warren on Saturday Night Live, the pairing was extra perfect.

The former presidential contender surprised viewers by popping up in the show's opening on Saturday and later joined with the comedian, also dressed as Warren, to jointly deliver the SNL opening tag line. 

Needless to say, everyone was seeing double. 

