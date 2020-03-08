Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband and 13-year-old daughter in a special way.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt picture of her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia Diamante Bryant.

"my babies," Vanessa simply captioned her post, alongside a picture of her baby girl looking all glammed up in a blue polka dot dress. "Natalia #winterformal."

Making the moment even more special for the mother-daughter duo? Natalia stood in front of a mural that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

While many murals have popped up in recent months to honor the late Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter, the one Natalia posed in front of was an image of the two at a basketball game.

In the painting, Kobe is kissing Gianna on the forehead, as she smiles from ear-to-ear.

It was just two weeks ago that Vanessa shared a touching tribute to her loved ones at the Kobe and Gianna public memorial service, which was held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.