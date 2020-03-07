by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 7 Mar. 2020 2:50 PM
Ciara is hitting the pause button on her upcoming travels.
E! News has learned that the Grammy winner has postponed her concert in Texas.
The expectant mother—who is pregnant with baby number three—was slated to perform at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19. However, due to the coronavirus, she has been "advised" to put her appearance on hold.
"With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings," Ciara said in a statement, shared with E! News. "I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned."
She added, "I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe."
The new Fort Hood USO concert has been rescheduled for later this year. As of now, a date hasn't been set.
Luckily, Ciara still plans to hit the stage there. "I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020," she expressed.
The "Level Up" songstress isn't the only celebrity to stop upcoming travel arrangements.
Sources recently told E! News that overseas travel plans for season 16's The Bachelorette are on hold. Moreover, major events like SXSW had to completely cancel the festival in Austin, Texas.
To see how the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood, scroll through our gallery below!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
The American Film Institute is postponing its Life Achievement Award gala, which was slated for April 25, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
YouTube
It was announced that No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's last James Bond film, will be released this November rather than on its previously scheduled release date of April 10, "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace."
May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
The Italian luxury brand canceled its Cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco, California, which was set to take place on May 18, "as a precautionary measure" amid "ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak."
CBS
"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement in late February. "All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home."
"At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it," the statement continued. "Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.""
ABC
Sources told E! News that overseas travel plans for the upcoming season 16 of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley, are on hold due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Bachelor Nation shows typically send cast members on short trips around the world.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled on July 24, the International Olympic Committee announced on March 3. The group said that a joint task force involving the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO) was formed to evaluate continued health risks associated with the virus.
Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
The South by Southwest music, film and tech festival was set to begin on March 13 in Austin, Texas. On March 6, days after companies such as Apple, Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, Vevo, Mashable and WarnerMedia pulled out of the 2020 event, organizers and the city announced its cancellation, adding that it could be rescheduled.
"The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City's directions," read a statement on the event's website. "We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."
"As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that 'there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.' However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision," the statement said. "We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites."
PacificCoastNews
Will the 2020 Coachella Festival in Indio, CA not take place in April as scheduled? Riverside County, CA's director of public health told the Los Angeles Times on March 4, "One of our tasks is to survey any large event in the county over the next several months, and we've been reaching out to organizers to have conversations. We're not ready to pull the trigger on anything, but we want to make sure we can protect the community."
SplashNews.com
Like scores of other travelers, celebs such as Kourtney Kardashian, Ian Somerhalder, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow have worn face masks while taking planes during the global coronavirus outbreak. Many medical experts have said that wearing such masks is not an effective preventative measure against the virus, and the U.S. Surgeon urged people to stop buying them to avoid causing shortages for healthcare providers.
