Grey's Anatomy has said goodbye to Alex Karev, and while we joked about the way his character left, we didn't think they'd actually do it.

It turns out Alex never went to Iowa to visit his mom, but in fact the whole time he's been out of the picture since November, he was rekindling things with ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl). When he called her to help with Meredith's insurance fraud trial, he learned that Izzie had twins who were born from the embryos she and Alex made back when she had cancer. They're five years old, named Eli and Alexis, and they already want to call him dad.

This was all revealed through letters Alex had written to Jo (Camilla Luddington), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) explaining that not only was he leaving, he was already gone, and he couldn't promise he would ever come back. While he explained that if it was simply a matter of choosing between Izzie and Jo, he would choose Jo, he felt he had to choose Izzie this time because of the kids. He had already signed divorce papers, and gave everything to his wife, including his shares in the hospital.