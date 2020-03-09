15 Spring Things That Aren't Pastel

E! Illustration
Mon., 9 Mar. 2020
There are three absolutes in life: death, taxes, and spring pastels. But what if you're not into those softer seasonal hues? Don't worry, we've got you!
Whether you just want something a little more bold that stands out from those lighter tones, a springtime update from your darker denim washes, or something supremely on-trend that will update your wardrobe with just the right touch, but without being muted. Whatever the reason, we picked out our favorite pieces for the season that aren't baby pink, light blue, or soft green.
Shop our picks below, and get ready to come out of your cocoon!
We love everything Rolla's, but their signature cotton-cord flares are truly a fashion crowdpleaser. Not only are they figure flattering, but the pretty rose tone is an updated take on the typical spring pink.
We admit, this one pushes the boundaries a little bit... but to be fair, it's dip dye, so of course there's going to be a gradient! Considering that bold blue takes center stage in this cotton top, we're still going to say it doesn't count as pastel. And with a soft, easy breezy silhouette and open sleeves, it's a great seasonal piece to add to your wardrobe. Plus, Madewell partners with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.
Pastel? No. Faded? Totally, and may we say, this tee from Sol Angeles looks like one of those old-school faves you keep for eons because it's just so damn comfy. Made of cotton and sporting a logo that pays homage to the shores of Monte Carlo, you could easily pair this tee with cute dress pants to create A Mood, or dress it down with jeans.
When you're ready to ditch your dark washes for the season, but you don't want to let go of your denim, try this lighter wash in a stylish midi skirt style. Made of premium 100% cotton, it features a raw hem for a 70s DIY feel, a back slit so you don't feel confined, and a figure-flattering taper so you can dress it up or down in style.
If you save all your red for the holidays or Valentine's Day, you're missing out on the joy of wearing this power color when everyone starts coming out of their winter shell. Break that habit with these handcrafted Italian suede loafers with a refined pointed toe and hand-carved wooden block heel. Plus, they're triple dyed to ensure they won't fade.
Not into bright colors this time of year? No problem! Just keep it simple with this ridiculously soft basic white t-shirt, which is a must for your wardrobe no matter what time of year. Its softness comes courtesy of a Supima slub cotton and viscose blend, and it's accented with a ribbed neckline and patch pocket. Shouldn't it be yours?
Lighten up a little in this fern-toned jumpsuit, with a flirty little flutter sleeve, v-neck and elasticized waist with a string-tie front. With pull-on styling and a cotton spandex blend, it's a great casual piece that you can still pair with cute sandals if you need any easygoing night-on-the-town outfit.
Spring still has its chilly days and nights, of course, but that doesn't mean you need to bundle up in your puffer coat again. Instead, reach for this chic poly knit bomber jacket in a mustardy yellow (even though it's called "cumin") that's considered 50% cardigan and 50% jacket. It has an oversize fit that will work over sweaters, and side pockets to stuff your hands in to keep them warm.
So you're bored of your black bag, camel isn't cutting it, and it's too early for white. How about coral? This stunner is about to become your go-to bag because not only does it have eight interior compartments including a padded sleeve that can fit a laptop, but you can carry it as a satchel, tote, crossbody or backpack.
Another light and lovely layered look comes courtesy of this upscale lounging look from athleisurewear brand Twenty Montreal. The fabric is mid-weight and slightly stretchy, with a relaxed, flexible fit. You could totally wear this to brunch without people thinking you left home in your PJ's.
Sneakers are a springtime must, and these ones definitely fit the bill. That sprout green stripe? Totally perfect for the season, and a little jazzier than just your basic white kick. With a leather upper and rubber sole, they're built to last... and the MWL Cloudlift insoles offer pillowy cushioning so you can comfortably run around in these all day long.
Easy, breezy and totally in on the tie-dye trend, this sweet cotton mini dress from Love Binetti sports a tiered ruffle hemline for a little bit of romance, and voluminous gathered sleeves for a little bit of drama. It's just begging to go on vacation somewhere tropical, but if you can't manage the trip, it'd probably be happy being worn whenever the sun's out!
Go bold in this on-trend animal print top, featuring a green zebra print that demands your attention. While it's mostly made of silk, there's a touch of cotton in there, along with a little Lurex to give it a bit of shimmer. It's lightweight, features sweet details like a v-neck and a little bit of ruffle, and works whether you want to dress it up or down.
Maybe this is muted orange, maybe this is a little bit rust, but whatever you wanna call it, we think it's stunning. Both the top and skirt from this set are made of a stretch-knit with a subtle metallic sheen, with the skirt featuring a flattering fluted cut, and the top with a ribbed hem. Pair 'em together, and watch heads turn.
Again with the on-trend animal print, but this time, in shoe form... and a super sexy python print, to boot! These leather mules are snakeskin embossed with a four-inch heel, and just begging for a side-slit skirt to be paired with. Alternately, they'd look amazing with jeans and a tee.
