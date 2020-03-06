Talk about a purrfect reunion you simply can't make up.

For more than three weeks, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber have wondered what happened to their cat Sushi.

But on Friday morning, the "Baby" singer had some good news to share with his fans and followers. Believe it or not, Sushi has been safely found!

"Almost a month ago, my pal Sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone :( yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby," he shared on Instagram. "It had made it miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!"

So who is this somebody that found Justin's four-legged friend? It's the one and only Food Network star Sandra Lee!