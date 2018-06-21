Cardi B Wants a "Lit" Baby Shower

Ruven Afanador for Rolling Stone
Don't expect casual afternoon hors d'oeuvres at Cardi B's baby shower, because it's going to be way more "lit" than that.
The 25-year-old rapper is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé and Migos rapper Offset, 26. The two appear on the cover of Rolling Stone's July 2018 issue, which shows him kissing her bare baby bump as she poses naked from the chest down.
"I want a lit baby shower," Cardi told the magazine. "My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My s--t is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate."
"I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah," she said. "S--t, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy, right?"
"Don't let Mama see you drinking that red wine," one of Offset's family members told her, referring to his mother. "She's going to have a fit."
On Wednesday, Cardi tweeted, "I was planning to have 2 babyshowers ...One in NY and one in Atl but my doctor told me i can't fly nomore...now i have to fly 60 people to Atlanta...I always bragged about having 2 big families until now."
Cardi told Rolling Stone about her hopes for her daughter, saying she will teach the child English and Spanish and also wants her to know French. She said she will enroll her in kid boxing lessons, adding, "I don't want my kid to get picked on and she don't know how to defend herself." She also said she will tell the girl "everything" about herself, including about her past job as a stripper, when she's older.
"'You have a choice I could maintain you. I could spoil you if you go to college. Or if you want to be independent, go ahead. When you a teenager and you 18, 19, you can't get no job that pays you more than $200 a week...You want to become a stripper? 'Cause I became a stripper 'cause I ain't have no choice. You gonna be getting your ass smacked by n---as that have less money than you, less of an education than you, but they going to feel like they better than you because they feel like you need them. You want to live like that?'" Cardi said. "That's how I'm going to talk to my kid."
Cardi B told Rolling Stone she and Offset did not plan to have a baby, which will be her fiancé's fourth.
"People want to make fun of me, saying I'm the fourth baby mom," she said. "I know I'm not having a baby with a s--tty-ass man."