Chloë Grace Moretz Doesn't Want Life To Be All About Relationships: "That's Not My Style"

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 29 Jul. 2014 8:01 PM

If there's one thing Chloe Grace Moretz isn't focused on at 17-years-old, it's the crazy world of teenage dating.

"It's a tough age to fall in love: people change so quickly," the actress reveals in the new issue of FLARE magazine. "I don't want to have to feel like I have to watch my step, 'cause I'm 17 and I shouldn't have to."

It's a mindset she tries to share with her close friends. Often times, however, they don't follow her lead.

"I'm like, Dude, you're wasting away your entire high-school years, and now you're going to waste away your college years," she tells the publication. "You're going to spend your entire life in a relationship and then you're going to get married...and then you're dead!"

She adds, "So you lived your life in a relationship! That's not my style."

Instead of focusing so much on a boyfriend, Grace Moretz is engrossed with her movie career and the fashion world.

While she loves wearing anything "fun and interesting," she advises people not to judge a book by its cover, or in this case, a star by her outfit.

"If someone wears a crazy outfit, they're automatically a crazy person," she explains. "If you wear a tame outfit, you're automatically a prude."

That same judgmental nature of the fashion world is also found when paparazzi catch the star with male friends.

"When you're with someone who's just your friend, then [the paparazzi] take photos, but when you're out with your boyfriend, they never find out," she says. "It's like, ‘You guys are so dumb; you're missing your opportunity!'"

Like she suggested: Don't judge a book by its cover! 

For more on Grace Moretz's thoughts on dating, romance, fashion and more, pick up the September issue of FLARE on newsstands Aug. 11. 

