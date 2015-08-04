In the issue, Kloss opens up about her education aspirations (she's hardcore into coding, if you didn't know), as well as her famous friends—notably lookalike bestie Taylor Swift, who she met at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"Our friendship is the same as yours and mine," she says of Swift. "Many of my closest friends are traveling all the time, so it takes constant effort—texting, FaceTiming—on all ends to maintain close relationships." The ladies obviously take the time to stay close, as shown in Taylor's sweet birthday wish Instagram for Karlie, which she shared with followers on August 3.

The model also admits that she sometimes feels self-conscious modeling as, well, herself (hard to believe, we know!).

"What's funny is that I actually feel the most uncomfortable when I'm photographed as myself. I rely on taking on a particular role, like an Oscar de la Renta society swan or a Diane von Furstenberg business lady. I feel more vulnerable when it's just me up there," she said.