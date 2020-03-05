Love Is Blind took a gaggle of singles, locked them up together and tasked them with "dating" through pods—they didn't get to see each other until a marriage proposal. For some, that happened in just days. Then, the happy (?) couples were whisked away on vacation and got to interact with the other folks they "dated." Cameras eventually followed them back to their real lives where friends and family met these very new fiancés and the couples prepared for the big wedding day. Just two couples tied the knot. What happened to the rest? Well, there's a Love Is Blind reunion for that.

The one-hour special, hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, brought the cast back together for the first time since they parted ways when filming wrapped in 2018. And what did we learn? Let's break it down.