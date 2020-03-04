There's a long laundry list of things a 20-something-year-old might regret and for Chrissy Teigenat that age—it's getting her breasts done.

For the first time, the mother-of-two candidly revealed to GLAMOUR UK that she has indeed gotten a boob job.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," the 34-year-old shared for the Spring/Summer 2020 cover issue. "It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Of course, the queen of clap backs and our favorite celebrity to follow on social media had to address the bombshell she just dropped. When announcing that she'd be on the cover of GLAMOUR UK on Instagram, Teigen joked, "Itsa me! Happy "now you know I got my boobs done when I was 20" day!!!! Talk about a weight lifted off my chest!!!"

When asked if she had a boob job to help with her self-esteem, Teigen told the publication "Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounded and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift."