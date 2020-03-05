It's time to pull out the popcorn and your dictionary, because a Scrabble battle is brewing.

Starting today, a slew of celebrities will go up against one another on Scrabble's newly launched app Scrabble Go, which is free to download on iOS and Android. The games, aptly titled Battle of the Boards, are not just for fun though. When the stars finish their games, their total score will determine the amount of money Scopely donates to a charity of the individual's choice. And, last but not least, the competitors with the highest overall score will receive extra money to donate to their respective charities. A-listers participating in the Battle of the Boards include: Mayim Bialik vs. Melissa Rauch, Jonathan Van Ness vs. Antoni Porowski, Whitney Cummings vs. David Spade, Alex Morgan vs. Megan Rapinoe, Rainn Wilson vs. Angela Kinsey, and Tracee Ellis Ross vs. Yara Shahidi.

The first duo to go up against one another on Scrabble® GO's Battle of the Boards is none other than The Office's onscreen lovers Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson.