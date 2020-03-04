The Love Is Blind success story.

On Wednesday, married couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton stopped by Pop of the Morning to discuss their unconventional love story. As E! readers surely know, Lauren and Cameron fell in love on Netflix's new dating series, where couples were not allowed to see each other until a proposal was made.

"I felt better about it because I knew the authenticity of it," Cameron detailed on saying "I love you" through a wall. "I knew that I fell in love with her for who she is as person, versus the fact that she's gorgeous. I mean, we all know that."

While this concept may seem wild, for Lauren and Cameron, they couldn't be more grateful for the reality show's blind love concept. In fact, the couple said they're "so lucky to have that memory forever now."

"I experienced a connection with Cameron that I had never experienced before. I mean, we cried on our second date, talking about our family. I felt so open," Lauren shared with POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. "And in a weird way, I know it was a short amount of time, but I felt like this guy is really here for me."