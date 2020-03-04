It's Total Madness for The Challenge season 35 on MTV. E! News can reveal the cast for the landmark season titled The Challenge: Total Madness. The all-star lineup includes veterans you've come to know and love (and hate), as well as newcomers from various other reality shows including Big Brother and So You Think You Can Dance.

The new season kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 and will feature 90-minute episodes. The Challenge: Total Madness is also set to premiere globally across MTV's international networks in more than 180 territories in the coming months.

This season, the show returns to solo game format. No one is safe! It's every person for themselves as the 28 players take part in challenge after challenge to get to the $1 million prize. Naturally, there's a shocking twist involved, according to MTV, and it will unleash "mental warfare like never before."