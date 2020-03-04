That's how he beat Shaq.

Shaquille O'Neal lost a bet to Dwyane Wade and revealed the stakes during Tuesday's NBA on TNT pre-game show. The friendly wager was over a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. While O'Neal predicted the Wisconsin-based team would win, it was actually the Florida-based squad that ended up securing a victory. Let's just say Wade made O'Neal pay.

"I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do? Pay you?'" O'Neal recalled. "He said, 'No, you gotta let your hairline grow. We want to see your hairline looking like Kenny Smith.'"

The 47-year-old athlete proved he's a man of his word.

"I just lined it up for y'all, so y'all can see where my hairline starts," he said. "And I look good. And I'm proud to do it and I'm keeping it like this all week."

He also showed he wasn't a sore loser.

"All right, D-Wade. You win," he said while sporting the new 'do.