Netflix is home to some seriously powerful women, on screen and behind the scenes. Now the streaming giant is teaming up with the UN Women to celebrate the power of storytelling on International Women's Day.

"Because She Watched" is a special collection of series, documentaries and films and was curated by 55 women in entertainment, including Millie Bobby Brown, Lana Condor, Janet Mock, Salma Hayek and Sophia Loren.

"This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women's stories and showing women in all their diversity. It's about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish," Anita Bhatia, deputy executive director of UN Women, said in a statement.