Kate Middleton is thinking green on her trip to Ireland with Prince William.

Not only is the Duchess of Cambridge sporting a green dress, but she's being pretty eco-friendly with it too. As the fashion industry grapples with the challenge of being more environmentally conscious, Catherine is proving that there are different ways to soften the blow to the environment and the wallet. She's doing exactly that by going into Princess Beatrice's closet and borrowing a dress designed by The Vampire's Wife.

The Duchess sported the dress while visiting a bar where she elegantly sipped on a pint of Guinness.

Princess Beatrice previously wore the shimmery emerald green midi gown to Ellie Goulding's wedding, as well as a dinner date with fiance Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Of course, the women used different accessories. Kate opted to keep things simple with matching green pumps, statement earrings and a gold clutch.

It appears to be the first time the two Royals have swapped outfits, but perhaps the women will make this a new routine as they continue to participate in varying engagements.