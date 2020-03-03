Joaquin Phoenix is a Queer Eye fan. Can you believe?

On Tuesday morning, Tan France swung by Pop of the Morning and revealed that, not long after winning his Oscar, Phoenix wanted to discuss the hit Netflix show. According to the Queer Eye fashion expert, he had a chance run-in with the Joker actor at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"Joaquin had just won his Oscar and he wanted to talk to me and hang out with me," France said in regards to this "pinch me" moment. "He enjoyed the Japanese episodes…he had watched them earlier on that day."

Although France didn't expect Phoenix to be a fan of the show, he said it was a "lovely" thing to learn. It's safe to say that the Queer Eye stars, including France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, had quite the memorable Oscars experience.

As E! readers surely know, the fab five served as the fab hosts for the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.