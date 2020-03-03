Hilary Duff Shares the Planet-Friendly Lessons She's Teaching Her Kids

Protecting the planet is important—a lesson Hilary Duff and her youngsters know well.

As the cover star of Parents' April issue along with her 7-year-old son, Luca, and 1-year-old daughter, Banks, the Younger actress naturally got to talking about raising her family with ex Mike Comrie and husband Matthew Koma, notably their strengthened focus on the environment.

After she and her son saw a video of a turtle getting a straw pulled out of its nose, the image spurred the actress to seek a reusable alternative.

"All of a sudden, we knew what straws do to animals and the ocean," Duff told the magazine. The actress has since shifted to silicone straws and a refillable cup to avoid single-use ones. But, her environmentally friendly efforts didn't stop there.

"About three months ago, we stopped buying zip-top plastic bags," she said, replacing them with glass containers and silicone bags. "At first, washing and prepping one more thing seems impossible, but it only takes a little extra time, and it makes a difference."