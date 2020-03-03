Introducing Kim, Kanye and Kourtney take Paris Fashion Week.
Sure, it isn't exactly a new series, but fans have been tuning in to watch in recent days as the world-famous family members popped up in the city of light for all things fashion. With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, the reality star sisters, their famous daughters and the Grammy-winning rapper have been spotted about town, expectedly dressed to impress wherever they show up.
For Kim Kardashian, the sartorial theme of this trip has been latex as she has donned several different versions of a Balmain ensemble in the material from head to toe. Over the weekend, she and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in similar Balmain looks for Kanye West's Sunday Service.
Then, there was the rapper's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show, where 6-year-old North West took the mic to perform—simultaneously stealing the spotlight, of course.
Needless to say, there's been plenty of star-studded style and celebrity sights along the way of Kim, Kanye and Kourtney's trip to Paris. But, don't just take out word for it. See all of the Paris Fashion Week sightings of the Kardashians with E!'s gallery below.
Latex Looks
The famous sisters donned similar bold Balmain outfits.
Monochrome Moment
The SKIMS mogul shined in this chocolate latex look.
Blush Beauty
The reality star modernized pretty in pink with this latex design.
Leather and Lace
The Poosh founder mixed materials for this all-black outfit.
Front Row Vibes
The trio of stars took in the Balenciaga show from some of the best seats in the room.
Leather Mood
The mother of four mixed up her leather look with red and shades of brown.
Little Black Dress
The mom of three proved sometimes all you need at fashion week is a little black dress.
Yeezy Vibes
For her famous husband's fashion show, the KKW Beauty mogul donned his designs.
Shades of Gray
The reality star looked both cozy and chic on her way to the Yeezy fashion show.
Spotlight on North
This fashion show doubled as an adorable father-daughter memory for Kanye West and his firstborn.
Bold Bag
While Kim coordinated in a black leather top and matching bottoms, it was her Hermes bag that stole the spotlight.