As far as cooking shows go, there's the run of the mill competition series à la Chopped, informative programs from chefs like Bobby Flay—but then, there's the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen, which is in an entirely different genre of its own.

Every week, the team at Bon Appétit uploads videos featuring a cast of characters with different skills, specialties and personalities, all of which serve to make the YouTube channel the success it is, with over 5.4 million subscribers.

There's Claire Saffitz, the pastry chef who's faced with the challenge to turn junk food into a gourmet dish. She's previously revamped Snickers, Cheez-Its, Hot Pockets and more foods, with other treats like Cadbury Eggs and Bagel Bites coming in the near future.

Claire's often assisted by Brad Leone, the former Test Kitchen manager turned "It's Alive" host. Leone's episodes often take him across the country and sometimes focus on things that aren't necessarily "alive." But, as Brad sees it, "If that don't make you feel alive, then we can't help you."