Season 16 of The Bachelorette will be different in more ways than one. Besides having a woman in her late 30s handing out the roses, Clare Crawley's season may also be one of the first to stay stateside.

Sources told E! News that international travel for Clare's upcoming season of The Bachelorette are on hold due to health concerns regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus. This may change as the situation around the now-global virus continues to evolve, but as of press time the show is scrapping planned overseas travel.

Bachelor Nation shows typically send the casts on trips around the world. Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, season 24, featured trips to Costa Rica, Chile and Peru, as well as a finale in Australia. Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette filmed in Scotland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Latvia and Greece.