Inside the Actors Studio Host James Lipton Dead at 93

Hollywood is mourning the loss of James Lipton.

The creator and host of the hit Bravo series Inside the Actors Studio has died, his wife Kedakai Turner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Kedakai, James passed away at his home in Manhattan on Monday morning from bladder cancer. He was 93.

Many pop culture fans will remember James' work with Inside the Actors Studio, which was created to serve as a master class for students of the Actors Studio Drama School. It later became one of cable's longest-running series.

"#JamesLipton was a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humor. He was the face of Bravo who delivered us one-of-a-kind interviews with a breadth of superstars. He was always so kind to me," Andy Cohen shared on Twitter. "When he found out how much I love Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in concert."