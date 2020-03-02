Mark Wahlberg Gives a Hilarious Update on His "Feud" With Dr. Oz

Don't mess with Mark Wahlberg.

On Monday, the actor offered an update on his ongoing fitness feud with Dr. Oz during his visit to TODAY. Sitting down with news anchor Harry Smith, Wahlberg revealed that their breakfast debate made its way to the gym for a special episode of The Dr. Oz Show airing March 4, where the Spenser Confidential star challenges the television doctor to join him during one of his workouts.

"I don't think he knew what he was getting himself into, but he was a trooper," Wahlberg said of their sweat sesh, adding, "I squashed him like a grape. That poor thing, he didn't know what would happen."

Wahlberg gave E! News a little taste of how their day at the gym went while, saying, "It was good. It was not so good for him. But, you know what? He stuck it out. He handled it like a man. I don't think he was really prepared for what we were doing. He didn't realize how intense it was gonna be."