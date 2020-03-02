Wendy's and McDonald's are serving up breakfast with a side of shade.

Wendy's officially released its breakfast menu on Monday. The food lineup includes items like the Breakfast Baconator, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Frosty-ccino.

"People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they're currently getting, so that's exactly what we're going to serve when Wendy's launches breakfast nationally on March 2," Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of The Wendy's Company, said in a press release last month. "Our crew will be hand-cracking fresh eggs on all our breakfast sandwiches and leaning into the quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition. We've crafted unique sandwiches that will leave you craving another, like the Breakfast Baconator, which features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon."

The fast-food chain wasn't afraid to take a few digs at its competitor with the golden arches, either. On Friday, Wendy's official Twitter account shared a picture of a tombstone with the words "RIP Egg McMuffin: 1972-2020."

"Here lies mediocrity," it captioned the image in part of the company's described "Breakfast Battle."