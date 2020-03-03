Why Lady Gaga Is So Confident In Her New Romance

It's going to take a lot more than one New York Times op-ed to turn Lady Gaga's new relationship into what she would label a bad romance.

Sure, it was a little odd to see boyfriend Michael Polansky's editor ex-girlfriend spouting off about their now decade-old union and how strange it is to watch him move on with someone far more entrenched in the public sphere. But that bit of ancient history wasn't about to throw a woman as determined and accomplished as Lady Gaga off her game.

Just hours later she was releasing her "Stupid Love" music video as planned—the single marking her first solo effort in three years.