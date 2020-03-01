Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift

Is there still some "bad blood" between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?

The American Idol judge recently opened up about her current friendship status with the Lover songstress in a candid interview with Stellar magazine. "We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy," Perry revealed, "But we text a lot."

Aside from the fact that they both have demanding schedules, the 35-year-old songstress explained that it was especially "important" for her to be part of Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video. Fans will recall the dynamic duo dressed up in a burger and fries costume and confirmed their feud was completely over after they hugged and made up in the video.

"Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to," Perry told the publication. "We wanted to be an example of unity."