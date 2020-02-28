Adam Levineis apologizing to Chilean fans after he and Maroon 5delivered what some called a "lackluster" performance on Thursday night.

The band's name began trending late Thursday night as fans from South America expressed their displeasure with Levine's less than stellar concert at the Vina del Mar festival, which was televised. Moreover, according to the BBC, many viewers were disappointed by Levine's perceived attitude toward the crowd, aptly nicknamed El Monstruo because of their tendency to boo musicians off the stage.

Nonetheless, Levine admits to not giving fans the concert they expected. "To be totally frank there were some things holding me back last night and I let them get to me. And it impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that," he states in a statement to his Instagram Story.

He continues, "I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really for me to mask the struggle. For that, I let you guys down and I apologize."