What's the Real Housewives franchise without its villains?

You know the ones—those women and men who you just absolutely love to hate, who stir the pot with ruthless abandon, making sure that there's never a dull moment in any of the cities. From Danielle Staub, who just finished terrorizing The Real Housewives of New Jersey for a second time in the recently-wrapped season tenth season, to gone-but-not-forgotten folks like The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and The Real Housewives of New York City's Aviva Drescher, they're the antagonists who've bedeviled the stars of the beloved Bravo franchise, helping generate story with their jaw-dropping antics.

And while we'd never want to find ourselves trapped in a room with many of them, we thank them for their service because we'd have no show without them.

Of course, not all villains are made equal. While some fade from memory almost as quickly as the camera turns away from them, there are those who we'll never be able to forget no matter what.