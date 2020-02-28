Scheana Shay is asking for the public's help in finding her missing relative.

While on vacation in London, the Vanderpump Rules star took to social media where she alerted followers about the disappearance of her mom's cousin.

"My mom and I are here in London right now feeling helpless. I posted yesterday that her cousin has been missing and he still is," she shared. "We haven't found anything. There were a couple updates…a few sightings…but we still haven't found him."

A Silver Alert has been issued in the Riverside County area of California where Phillip Tate was last seen. While there were sightings of the 67-year-old from three different residents on Wednesday near a Sprouts grocery store, authorities and family members have yet to locate him.

"[He] went missing on Tuesday 2/25 at about 5:30," Scheana's mom Erika van Olphen revealed on Instagram Stories. "There is security footage of him leaving the parking lot of the Westmont Village facility where he was visiting his mother-in-law."