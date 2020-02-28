So, they've been kidnapped. What happens next to the On My Block crew? You don't have to wait until the March 11 premiere of On My Block season three.

In the trailer below, Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Jamal (Brett Gray) meet their captors, but they haven't been taken by force for any nefarious reason. No, they're being thanked—and tasked with a job. After the fall of the Prophet$, the head of the Santos gang tasks the crew with finding Lil' Ricky.

Yeah, that will go well.

Can they accomplish their task and keep the secret? Well, it's not much of a secret because Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) clearly already knows.