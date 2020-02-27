NBC is holding onto its Dick Wolf universe, and we may never have to say goodbye to Detective Olivia Benson.

The network just renewed Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. for three more seasons each, and executive producer Dick Wolf has signed a new five-year deal to stay at Universal Television.

SVU is currently in its 21st season, meaning we'll get at least 24, while Fire is in season eight, P.D. is in season seven, and Med is in season five. They join This Is Us and New Amsterdam in getting to enjoy three season renewals, meaning NBC's staple dramas aren't changing anytime soon.

SVU in particular is already the longest-running live-action TV show ever, and the second longest-running TV show of any kind, behind The Simpsons.

Plus, if this weren't exciting enough, you will soon be able to watch Wolf's entire TV library on Peacock when it launches later this year.