The authorities are getting involved in the feud between Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie.

E! News can confirm that the actress, 17, filed a restraining order against the 16-year-old rapper, née Danielle Bregoli, in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thurs., Feb. 27.

Skai was motivated to file for the protective order after Bhad Bhabie went on Instagram Live two days ago and stated, "I will literally kill you." According to Bhad Babie, Skai was trying to "get all up" with Bhabie's boyfriend via a "finsta" and blocked her on Instagram and Twitter. "She's moving sneaky. Don't go post on your fake page," the rapper said on her Live.

In the court documents, Skai states, "The harassment has caused me to be fearful of leaving my house by myself, and lack of sleep."