Dear Grey's Anatomy, Please Don't Kill Intern Beanie Feldstein

Grey's Anatomy is getting a new, very familiar intern.

Beanie Feldstein is joining the show tonight as Tess Desmond, an intern who Richard is training during a crossovery blizzard. The only info we have about her is given in a clip posted to the show's Twitter account yesterday, where she watches Richard practicing a complicated procedure.

She wonders why he's practicing when he's done a million of these, and he explains he's experienced because he practices. She then marvels at how so many residents could waste an opportunity like this by treating it "like it's retail." Richard asks her name, and then offers her a chance to step up to the plate.

We don't get to see how her laparoscopic skills stack up, but we have decided we would die for intern Tess Diamond. She deserves the world...which is why we are automatically fearing for her safety. Think about it: Beanie Feldstein is suddenly announced as a guest star on Grey's Anatomy, with very little fanfare, with a clip of her being a delightful, hopeful, enthusiastic doctor in training, who Richard clearly, immediately takes a liking to.