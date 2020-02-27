Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., 27 Feb. 2020 11:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

The Bachelor's not even close to cold yet, but there are already 23 more singles ready to find some love. 

ABC just released the names and pics of the cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, its musician-centered spinoff that hopes to form some perfect duets. 

Over six episodes, we'll watch 11 women and 12 men go on dates and sing "well-known songs, both individually and as couples" as they attempt to make connections with each other through music or just the regular way. 

Per ABC, "the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing." 

Read

New The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart Promo Is Filled With Tears

We know this is how the Bachelor franchise always works, but why does that sound so ominous?! 

You can see all of the musicians hopeful to be the last couple standing below! 

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Mariana

Mariana, 23, is from Dallas, Texas and her style of music is R&B and pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Natascha

Natascha, 33, is from Los Angeles and her style of music is pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Bekah

Bekah is 25 and from Washington, DC. Her style of music is musical theater.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Ruby

Ruby, 25, is from Austin, Texas and her style of music is indie pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Danny

Danny is 26 and from Sherman Oaks, CA. He's a singer-songwriter.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Sheridan

Sheridan, 27, is from Austin, Texas. His style of music is R&B soul pop.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Cheyenne

Cheyenne, 23, is from Lawndale, CA. Her style of music is R&B.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Jack

Jack, 38, is from Dallas, Texas. His style of music is country.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Brandon

Brandon, 34, is from Nashville. His style of music is American folk pop.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Chris

Chris, 30, is from Los Angeles. His style of music is soul.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Trevor

Trevor, 29, is from Encino, CA and his style of music is country pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Jamie

Jamie, 21, is from Nashville. Her style of music is country.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Michael Todd

Michael Todd is a 31-year-old singer-songwriter from Atwater, CA.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Gabe

Gabe, 28, is a soul/folk musician from Houston, Texas.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Mel

Mel is 38 and from Brooklyn, NY. Her style is indie rock.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Matt

Matt, 32, is from Encino, CA. His style of music is neo soul.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Bri

Bri is 28 and from Provo, Utah. Her style of music is pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Ryan

Ryan, 28, is from Dearborn Heights, MI. His style of music ranges from jazz and funk to pop and R&B.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Russell

Russell is 26 and is from New York. His style of music is American folk.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Julia

Julia, 27, is from Wayne, PA. Her style of music is pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Josh

Josh, 32, is from Nashville. His style of music is country and pop.

Article continues below

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Savannah

Savannah, 25, is from Nashville. Her style of music is acoustic pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Rudi

Rudi is 24 and is from Los Angeles. Her style of music is R&B and pop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.