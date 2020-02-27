This tribute is nothing short of a slam dunk.

Just days after remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at their celebration of life, Vanessa Bryant is acknowledging a very special tattoo.

On Wednesday night, Kobe's sister Sharia Washington shared a picture of the tattoo she received from tattoo artist Peter Barrios. As you likely could have guessed, Vanessa Bryant was more than touched.

"(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe)," she wrote with two heart emojis. "2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash."

And for those looking for more insight about the tattoo, the artist also shared a photo on social media.

"I didn't take my own photo out of respect but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo on @shariawash. Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you," he wrote online. "I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect your family."