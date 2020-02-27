Amanda Bynes and Her Fiancé Pack on the PDA During L.A. Outing

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress and her main man were spotted kissing on their way to a Verizon store. Amanda wore a yellow and green T-shirt while Paul donned a red button-up shirt.

The outing took place less than two weeks after the What a Girl Wants star announced their engagement on social media. In addition to sharing she's "engaged to [the] love of my life," Amanda posted a picture of their rings. The She's the Man celeb sported what appeared to be a diamond sparkler while her fiancé wore a gold band.

While Amanda was photographed without the special accessory on her finger, Paul still had his band on in the snapshot.

Amanda and Paul have been showing their affection for one another on social media, as well.

"I'm so lucky," Amanda said in a video shared last week. "As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous and he's also the best person on the face of the Earth."