Ryan Murphy has a history of shocking audiences, especially when it comes to American Horror Story. But it's not just the storylines, which have included everything from aliens and witches to nuns and the Antichrist, but the casting choices too. Macaulay Culkin's involvement in the mysterious season 10 is just the latest piece of casting news to delight AHS audiences.

Since season one, American Horror Story: Murder House, Murphy and Co. have assembled star-studded casts, usually with a surprising member to mix it up. In AHS: Murder House, it was Jessica Lange, the two-time Oscar winner who was doing her first TV series. Lange would go on to star in four seasons of the anthology series and after seeing all the success, Oscar winner Kathy Bates joined up in season three. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett also made her AHS debut with American Horror Story: Coven.