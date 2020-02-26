Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have said, "Arrivederci!" to their marriage.

Bravo viewers witnessed the couple come to this decision in real time during tonight's Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 finale. As we previously reported, Teresa and her girls—including Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (15) and Audriana (11)—visited Joe in Italy following his October 2019 release from U.S. ICE custody.

Understandably, between Joe's federal prison sentence and his ICE detainment, the reunion was an emotional one as the family had been separated for a lengthy amount of time.

While the Giudice girls made the most of their time with their father, Teresa struggled to reconnect with her husband of 20 years.

"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," Teresa reflected to the RHONJ camera. "But, I haven't been happy with Joe for a long time."

Thus, as the trip came to an end, the Bravo celebrity decided it was time to have a candid conversation with her husband about the state of their marriage.