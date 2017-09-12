Change is a thing you can count on.

Miley Cyrus may be singing about her own latest personal reinvention in her latest single "Younger Now," but if you take a look at the slate of releases coming our way from some of pop's top divas as they gear up for their musical comebacks, you could make the case that she's talking about the lot of them.

As some of the biggest names in music ready to drop their next albums, they're doing so as changed women. And while reinvention is nothing new in the world of music (see: Madonna's entire career), it is a bit remarkable that so many of our faves are returning to the pop landscape at the same time after a considerable amount of time since their last releases with a whole new attitude. From Cyrus to Kelly Clarkson, these women are taking control of their narrative and their image. But is radio—and the world at large—ready for them?