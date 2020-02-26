Super Tuesday is right around the corner.

In a new PSA released by W Magazine on Wednesday, Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and more stars urged viewers to register to vote.

"I vote because I believe in change," many of the A-listers echoed throughout the clip

Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Willem Dafoe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Adam Sandler, Margaret Qualley, Shia LaBeouf, Taylor Russell and Dakota Fanning were among the many other celebrities featured in the star-studded video.

"I vote. We all should vote," Sandler said at one point.

Whatever viewers' political stances might be, the celebs just encouraged them to "register to vote and be heard."

"Go vote!" LaBeouf said.

At the end of the clip, there was a call-to-action for viewers to visit www.vote.gov.

Super Tuesday is March 3. So, make sure to mark your calendars! Voters in 14 states—Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia—and one U.S. territory, American Samoa, will cast their ballots to have their say in the nominating contests this presidential primary season.