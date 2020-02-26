Courteney Cox is just as excited as the rest of us about the upcoming Friends reunion.

The actress often known as Monica Geller recently went hiking with Kevin Nealon for his webseries, Hiking with Kevin, and opened up about how rare it is to get the cast all together in a clip exclusive to E! News. Nealon asked about her ideal Friends reunion, and not only is it not one in front of a whole bunch of cameras, but it's also one that recently happened.

"The ideal for me—and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years—and we finally all got together and had dinner," Cox said. "And when we get together, which is never—it only happened...it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show—it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

One dinner occurred at Cox's house, while the other took place at Jennifer Aniston's house, and the group even posted a pic from the recent dinner, which happened in October and happened to coincide with Aniston breaking the internet by joining Instagram.