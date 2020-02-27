At just 18 years old, I Am Not Okay With This star Sophia Lillis is doing something she's more than OK with. "I've always wanted to be a girl with superpowers," she told E! News.

As Sydney in the new Netflix series, she's got those superpowers and so much more.

Since commanding audience's attention while battling Pennywise in 2017's It, Lillis went on to play a young Amy Adams in Sharp Objects and lead her own movies with Gretel & Hansel and Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase. Now, she's taking on her own TV show as the lead of I Am Not Okay With This, a new series poised to be Netflix's next big thing.