Asked to identify Maisie Williams' soulmate, we'd be hard-pressed to name anyone but Sophie Turner.

The best friends, brought together by Game of Thrones back in 2011, have a closeness more akin to siblings because, duh, they kinda are. And their bond was clear even before the British actresses kicked off their eight-season run as sisters Arya and Sansa Stark.

"I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I'd ever seen," Williams recalled to Rolling Stone during a joint cover interview last March. "I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it's right, it's so right. Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."

But, as it turns out, there's room for more than one great love in each of their lives.