Love Is Blind, the latest reality show to test the norms of human nature, wraps up its three-week release of episodes with one heck of a finale full of…well, we can't tell you what it's full of. But we can show you.

In the below sneak peek, Giannina Gibelli, last seen at the altar with Damian Powers, is now running…for her life?

She's on the street, she's in the woods, she's falling in mud. She's out of there.

What exactly sends the 25-year-old running? Where's her 27-year-old fiancé? You'll have to watch the two-hour finale to find out. At the end of episode nine, Gigi said, "I do," to Damian.