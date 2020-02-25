This Is Us Reveals Rebecca's Heartbreaking Diagnosis

This Is Us is continuing to kill it in season four.

Tonight's episode was not earth-shattering in the way many others have been. There was a glimpse into the future as we watched a montage of baby Jack growing up with the new garage music studio his dad built for him, but otherwise it was just a nice glimpse into the lives of the Big Three as they continue to grow. And there's nothing wrong with that.

Toby surprised Kate with the idea for that garage studio after she came back from the cabin. He realized he was wrong, and he was ready to try to be a better dad for Jack, so he wanted a music studio for both Kate and Jack to use.

Kate, at first, didn't think he was sincere, but Madison convinced her that maybe he really was trying his best.